City to look further into broadcasting commission meetings

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers residents may soon be able to watch city commission meetings without having to leave their homes.

City commissioners discussed the possibility of holding hybrid commission meetings during their meeting Tuesday, ultimately asking city staff to look further into how the city can either broadcast live meetings or offer a virtual option for meetings.

The issue was brought up briefly during the Oct. 5 city commission meeting, with commissioners asking city staff to issue a report on what it would take to hold meetings with a combination of in-person and virtual settings. In the report to commissioners Tuesday, City Clerk Stephen French noted there were a few options, such as Zoom or Facebook, which would make it feasible, with the current sound and video hardware available in the commission’s chambers allowing for either a live broadcast or virtual option to be implemented, “at least in a basic mode.” Hybrid meetings would also require a staff member to monitor the recording throughout the meeting.

Currently, the report stated the City of Portage is one of the only ones offering a hybrid model for the meetings with live interaction, and noted the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners’ unfruitful dabbling in hybrid meetings when they came back in-person earlier this year. Also noted were Sturgis, Coldwater and Grand Rapids, who broadcast their meetings through a local government channel or their own social media page, and don’t offer the hybrid option.

The report noted the city could create a Facebook Live or YouTube live stream for city commission meetings as another option, but while it would allow meetings to be viewed by the public without being in attendance, those options would not necessarily allow for virtual citizen interaction.

One of the big questions asked early by commissioners during discussion is whether or not they need to issue an emergency declaration to be able to offer these options, but City Attorney J. Patrick O’Malley said they did not need to. He added that he anticipates the state’s Attorney General recommending to the state legislature to address remote citizen participation in meetings under the Open Meetings Act in the future.

While O’Malley seemed to be for some sort of a plan, he recognized “complications” of such a plan, and recommended the city look into it further.

“Any procedure that increases the purpose and objectives of the Open Meetings Act, and one certainly is citizen participation and the opportunity to know what the city is doing and the opportunity for the commission to spread the word about city matters, but I do realize that there are complications, and my suggestion is that it’s a matter that deserves a reasonable amount of study,” O’Malley said, suggesting city officials attend a meeting in Portage to see how their system works.

Mayor Tom Lowry said he would be in favor of the hybrid model over merely broadcasting the meetings live, due to trying to meet Open Meetings Act requirements “if it’s affordable.”

Other commissioners seemed to be on board with at least studying the issue further, with At-Large Commissioner Daryl Griffith saying the live broadcasts of city commission meetings that used to be on the city’s public access channel was what got him into local government in the first place.

“I would very much like to have the broadcast version at the very least. I’d like to have that for all the meetings, not just City Commission meetings. It would be tremendous going forward, not only for the public to know what these other meetings are doing but also to get interest in filling those other meetings,” Griffith said. “We have a lot of trouble getting people into those, and a lot of that is because they have no clue what goes on at these other meetings, how important those functions are.”

Griffith added if the city can have the interaction at a reasonable cost, he would “absolutely” be for offering hybrid meetings, but he saw that being a “big hurdle.” At-Large Commissioner Clayton Lyczynski concurred, saying broadcasting the meetings as a first step would be “reasonable.”

“Quite a number of people have done it successfully, and I think commissioners going to Portage seems like a reasonable thing to experience it in person and online,” Lyczynski said. “Even if we went to Facebook Live or at least a broadcast, it seems like it would be a reasonable step one regardless, and we’ll have the opportunity to follow up on any comments or whatever the case is.”

Lowry said when the city stopped doing television broadcasts several years back, the tenor of the meetings changed quite significantly.

“I’ve been up here long enough to see the days of Channel 13 or Charter or whoever owned the station, and then it changed afterward. It’s fair to point out that there are some personalities when they know they’re on TV, portray differently,” Lowry said. “The tenor of the meetings changed significantly when the TV cameras disappeared. There was not as much grandstanding or maybe empty words spoken. It’s not a reason to not do it, but I’m just saying it happens.”

Later, when it came to the issue of taking public comment at a hybrid meeting, Lowry added that it wouldn’t be ideal to allow for an option that encourages “the anonymity of the internet.”

“You don’t know who that person is. You have no way of validating that, unless that person stands at a microphone and you can later check it,” Lowry said. “It’s as anonymous as someone contributing to the Three Rivers page on Facebook; there’s no way to verify who that is. The fact that someone has to stand, be seen and identify themselves, I think brings credibility to the comments that are made. If you don’t have that requirement, you have the internet. If you have something to say, have the character to say it.”

French said they are working with “a local vendor in town who has done similar things with private companies,” and should have a concrete plan to present for the next city commission meeting.

In other business…

Commissioners re-approved a Brownfield redevelopment plan for the property at 1510 N. Main St., owned by Clark Logic. The re-approval was due to French failing to notice taxing jurisdictions, such as the school district, county officials, and Glen Oaks Community College, of the public hearing prior to the original approval at the Oct. 5 meeting.

Commissioners approved a change order to the South Douglas Avenue reconstruction project that reduced the total cost of the project by $100,506.01.

Commissioners approved the sale of a six-acre property in the Airport Industrial Park to Ryan Hunter and N&H Farms for $60,000. The property will be a truck wash.

Commissioners scheduled a public hearing for an unspecified date to receive citizen comments regarding an ordinance to reprint the City Code. The Code was last reprinted in 2017, with 36 new ordinances having been adopted since that time; the ordinance would also allow Municipal Code Corporation to reformat the document and place the Code online in such a way to be “more user friendly and accessible,” according to background on the ordinance, and also do a legal review to ensure it’s consistent with state and federal laws.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.