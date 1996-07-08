City inks wastewater agreement with Constantine

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission on Tuesday, May 16, approved a 25-year wastewater treatment services agreement with the village of Constantine. This model shifts the operating costs to a “biggest user pays the most” scenario.

“This agreement provides a long-term, sustainable and cost-effective solution for both communities as long as each community upholds their respective obligations,” City Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) superintendent Doug Humbert told commissioners.

The Constantine Village Council approved the agreement last week by a 5-2 vote. Three Rivers’ vote was 6-0, with commissioner Norm Stutesman absent.

The agreement comes after more than four years of negotiation as the expiration date of a 20-year contract arrived.

Humbert presented about the history of the situation and about the compromises necessary to make a new agreement a reality.

The background:

•In 1995 and 1996 Constantine was having difficulty with its contractually operated WWTP.

•Engineering analysis revealed that the best long-term solution was to partner with Three Rivers and send village wastewater to the city WWTP for treatment.

•On July 8, 1996, the city and village entered into a 20-year Sewer Services Agreement.

•A seven-mile-long, pressurized sewage forcemain was constructed along US-131, King Road and Gleason Road.

•The first wastewater came to the city WWTP on Feb. 16, 1998.

•Today, the village discharges to the city WWTP about 30 percent total flow and 40-50 percent of the daily load/strength.

The road to compromise:

•In November 2012, negotiations began for a new city/village wastewater treatment services agreement.

•The village received an engineering feasibility study that suggested it could build and operate its own plant for lower cost (residential rate) than the rate currently being paid to the city.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.