City honors planning commission recommendations, denies three rezone requests

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission honored recommendations from the planning commission concerning three rezone requests during its meeting on Tuesday, April 3, denying requests by consent for properties at 819 S. Main St. and 1012 Canal St., as well as a request to rezone some vacant lots on 10th Street.

In a letter from the planning commission addressed to Mayor Tom Lowry and the city commission it states, “Ambassadors for Christ Church owns a parcel at 819 S. Main St. (currently zoned R-3) with the intention of providing temporary housing for men on probation or parole, requiring the parcel to be in R-4. A petition to amend the city’s zoning ordinance (following Section 30-33 of the City Code) has been reviewed by the Planning Commission, and a public hearing has been conducted. It is the finding of the Planning Commission to recommend the proposed amendment not be approved.”

Lowry said he wants to help people who are on parole or have been recently released from prison but he “wants to do so legally.”

“All three of these, (this request) and the next two were reviewed by the planning commission and they have recommended that we deny all three. I don’t like to be a jerk about it but they want us to deny all three, and we started out with this one because it would be a case of spot zoning. That property is currently not in an R4 district, if we change it from an R3 to an R4 then it makes it — it’s in a district that allows R1, R2, and R3 but not an R4 — so the planning commission is pretty sincere that they don’t want to do spot zoning for two reasons,” Lowry said.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.