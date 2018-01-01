City holds public hearing on recreational marijuana ordinance

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission Tuesday held a public hearing for an ordinance that would prohibit all marijuana establishments from operating within city limits.

No citizens spoke in favor or against the measure during the public hearing, and the commission ultimately decided by consensus to vote on the ordinance at its next meeting on Tuesday, July 2.

Mayor Tom Lowry and Commissioner Chris Abel said they would vote against the ordinance, citing “the will of people,” as city and state residents voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana use during the 2018 general election.

Commissioner Janell Hart said she remains on the fence when it comes to recreational marijuana, saying the commission has to consider the city’s children as well as the “will of the voters.”

Commissioners Pat Dane and Daryl Griffith said they would vote in favor of the ordinance, as state and federal laws are in conflict regarding medical and recreational marijuana. Commissioners Alison Haigh and Carolyn McNary did not speak on the matter.

Sports complex change order approved

The commission also approved a change order in the amount of $334,334 with Brussee Brady for additional work at the Three Rivers Sports Complex. Lowry reiterated that funds used for the eight sports complex change orders approved by the commission thus far came from private donations, not tax dollars.