City holds public hearing on proposed medical marijuana facilities ordinance

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission has yet to vote on two proposed ordinances pertaining to the zoning and operation of medical marijuana facilities within city limits, but public support for the ordinances outweighed public disapproval during a city commission meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Of the six individuals that participated in the public hearing only one person spoke in opposition of medical marijuana facilities, while four of the five people who spoke in support of such facilities represent companies interested in establishing medical marijuana operations in Three Rivers.

Rebecca Shank of Constantine expressed “extreme appreciation” for the commission for holding multiple public hearings. She also read excerpts from articles as well as a book about the detrimental effects of medical marijuana.

“Marijuana that we have today is not the marijuana of 50 years ago, it’s been peaked, tweaked, and redone. The effect, however, is just amplified from the beginning, it slows down the blood flow to the brain, it inhibits blood flow to the brain, and in order to have a healthy brain we have to have a good blood flow,” she said.

