City holds public hearing on parolee group housing ordinance

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission could vote as soon as its next meeting on a proposed ordinance that would allow parolee group housing by special exception use permit in the city’s B-2 General Business District.

The commission held a public hearing on the matter during its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 18, and heard from a number of individuals who were not only in support of the proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the city code but thought the ordinance, as presented, was too restrictive.

Becca Sonday of Fabius Township said she’s aware of concerns about drug abuse rates within the community, and about how parolee housing would impact those numbers, but said simply saying no to parole housing or being restrictive about where parolees can and cannot live won’t make those “issue(s) go away.”

“We’re in a blue collar town, they call it back-breaking labor for a reason, and I know from (reading minutes from the last meeting) that we’re concerned about drug use, and how parolee housing could impact drug abuse rates in our community, ‘the police are already dealing with this,’ and I just want to say, if you’re concerned about drug abuse let’s look at effective public policy that addresses it,” Sonday said.

