City holds public hearing on MMFLA ordinance

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission held a public hearing on a proposed Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act Ordinance during its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Mayor Tom Lowry said previous public hearings focused on a proposed zoning ordinance concerning medical marijuana facilities, while Tuesday’s public hearing was about a second ordinance which will determine how facilities are licensed, how they’re restricted, and what fees would be required, among other things.

William Haas, of Niles, who spoke on behalf of Redbud Roots, a medical cannabis company in Buchanan, was the lone speaker during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s hearing.

Haas said Redbud Roots is in the process of obtaining a permit to grow and process medical marijuana in Buchanan, and the company has been interested in establishing a dispensary in Three Rivers, should the commission approve the two ordinances pertaining to the operation of medical marijuana facilities within city limits.

“We’ve been looking at Three Rivers for quite sometime. I brought my guys up here, we looked around and we think (Three Rivers) has a wonderful opportunity for the dispensary/provision center side. We’re not what you would call, a so-called ‘pot shop,’ we’re very medically orientated,” Haas said.



