City holds first public hearing on recreational marijuana ordinance

THREE RIVERS — Members of the public weighed in for the first time Tuesday on a proposed recreational marijuana facility ordinance in Three Rivers.

The Three Rivers City Commission held a public hearing during their meeting Tuesday on the ordinance, the first of two scheduled by the commission. The second public hearing will be held at their next meeting Tuesday, May 14 over Zoom. Details on how to join the next meeting are listed at https://bit.ly/TRCityZoom.

The proposed ordinance would allow for recreational marijuana facilities, including retailers, microbusinesses, growers, processors, safety compliance facilities and secure transporters, to operate in business and industrial zoning districts in the city limits as special exception uses. Marijuana facilities in the city, including commercial entities, would be required to have a municipal license with the city as well as a license from the State of Michigan, and have to go through a rigorous application process.

A few residents spoke on the issue during the public hearing, all of them in favor of the ordinance. One of them, Andrew George, who is also the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Board chair, told commissioners in his comments there is “overwhelming support” for recreational marijuana in the Three Rivers community, citing a Facebook poll conducted by At-Large Commissioner Clayton Lyczynski.

“As you may know, 66 percent of our community voted in favor to legalize marijuana, and more recently, I have to commend Commissioner Lyczynski, he did his due diligence,” George said. “He went on Facebook and he posed a simple question, ‘Are you for or are you against marijuana facilities in Three Rivers?’ Last week I tallied up those numbers, and mind you it kept going, but hundreds of people had already weighed in at this point, and it was 89 percent for marijuana facilities against 11 percent against marijuana facilities. Those numbers are staggering. That addresses the support our community has for it.”

George said a promise made by Mayor Tom Lowry to put the issue straight onto the ballot was “not made with ill-intent,” as it was determined by City Attorney J. Patrick O’Malley that the city could not do so, but he said there’s only one way to “rectify” that promise now.

“There was a promise made, and the only way to rectify this promise is to just pass [the ordinance],” George said. “If we feel the community does not want these facilities, it is very simple for the community to do as others have done before and petition the city to opt out of facilities. It’s clear the community wants it, and if you feel the community doesn’t, I strongly urge you to allow them to petition to opt out.”

During commissioner discussion, Lyczynski, Lowry, Third District Commissioner Chris Abel, and Fourth District Commissioner Carolyn McNary spoke in favor of the ordinance. Lyczynski recounted the research he put into the subject over the past few months, which he said helped to inform his decision.

“I’ve spent three hours on a continuing education class on legalizing marijuana, I spent multiple hours with an industrial grower in a $15-20 million facility, and I did a full tour to try to understand how and why and what they’re trying to do,” Lyczynski said. “I’ve spoken with an attorney who sits on a board at the state level who actually helped write the rough draft for Sturgis, and has also weighed in on ours to some extent. I’ve talked to people who have a transport business, I’ve talked to people who own a lab, just trying to wrap my head around this and what it would really mean, because obviously there’s the surface idea and the deep down, nitty gritty of it.”

As for the Facebook poll he conducted, Lyczynski said while he doesn’t “put all my stock in a Facebook survey,” but said it “certainly does lend itself to the fact there is strong support.”

Lowry and Abel commented on the number of facilities allowed in the ordinance. Currently, the ordinance would allow for 15 total facilities of any type combined to operate in the city. Both men said they want to see that number reduced before they cast a final vote.

“I’ll be honest, I think 15 is too many for a city our size. It can always be amended in the future, but I would propose a lower number,” Lowry said.

“I do think we need to look at the numbers a bit. If you start to look, how many businesses do we have 15 of anything in this town? We don’t have 15 grocery stores, we don’t have 15 gas stations. We also don’t have 15 Subways, but not quite,” Abel said. “I really like this as we’ve got it proposed, but we need to do some polishing on the number of businesses is all.”

At-Large Commissioner Daryl Griffith restated his opposition to the ordinance, saying conflicting laws at the federal and state level prevent him from supporting the measure. First District Commissioner Pat Dane and Second District Commissioner Alison Haigh did not mention support one way or the other on the ordinance.

A motion to set the second public hearing was approved 6-1, with Griffith being the lone dissenting vote.

In other business…

Commissioners approved a petition on behalf of Lutz Ventures, LLC for a zoning amendment for parcels at 1015 Wood St., 1001 Wood St. and 326 10th Avenue. According to background on the petition, the applicant is looking to rezone the parcels to help a potential buyer obtain a loan for purchasing the properties.

Commissioners approved the use of $4,470 for a runway crack-sealing project at the Three Rivers Municipal Dr. Haines Airport. The $4,470 is a 5 percent contribution toward an estimated $89,000 project to be done by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Commissioners tabled a measure to expand the city’s Housing Development Corporation board from five members to seven.

