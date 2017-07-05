City holds budget review meeting

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers city commissioners on Monday, May 8, heard a presentation on the city’s proposed 2018 budget. The public hearing will be at the commission meeting Tuesday, June 6.

The budget includes a three percent water and sewer increase as determined last year when the rate structure changed and among the effects of the change was a three percent increase in each of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 fiscal years.

The ambulance millage will remain the same, though there will be a three percent increase in user fees and a three percent interest in per capita payments made by neighboring townships who contract with Three Rivers for ambulance service.

No new staff has been hired and no one has been laid off; the deputy city clerk changed from part-time to full-time.

