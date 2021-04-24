City to hold public hearings on marijuana shop ordinance

THREE RIVERS — Residents of Three Rivers will have a chance to express their opinions on a recreational marijuana shop ordinance before it is adopted by the city commission.

Three Rivers city commissioners Tuesday approved the first of two readings of its proposed recreational marijuana ordinance and to hold two public hearings for citizen input, with At-Large Commissioner Daryl Griffith dissenting.

The first public hearing is scheduled for the City Commission’s next meeting on Tuesday, May 4 at 6 p.m., and will be held over Zoom. A second public hearing will be scheduled at that time. Information on how residents can join the City Commission’s Zoom meetings can be found at http://bit.ly/TRCityZoom.

The proposed ordinance would allow for recreational marijuana shops to operate in business and industrial zoning districts in the city limits as special exception uses. According to the ordinance, marijuana retailers including microbusinesses, growers, processors, safety compliance facilities and secure transporters would currently be limited to a total of no more than 15 facilities within the city. However, the city’s planning commission deferred to the City Commission on a final number, recommending between 10 and 20 total between the business types.

Marijuana retailers under the ordinance would be allowed in the majority of business zoning districts, with a note currently excepting addresses on the first block of North Main Street downtown due to concerns about temporary parking. Microbusinesses would be allowed in one business zoning district and two industrial zoning districts, while processors and growers would be allowed only in industrially-zoned districts.

Marijuana establishments in the city, including commercial entities, would be required to have a municipal license with the city as well as a license from the State of Michigan, and have to go through a rigorous application process. Businesses that do not commence operations within one year of issuance of a city license would forfeit their license.

During discussions on approving the first reading, Griffith said he would be opposing the ordinance because of a “moral dilemma” with his oath of office.

“Personally, I don’t have a problem with someone smoking marijuana. If they want to, medically or recreationally, I don’t care. My problem is ethically, I have sworn an oath to uphold state and federal law, and [marijuana] is currently against federal law,” Griffith said. “I can’t reconcile acknowledging this with that oath, and it’s especially a problem because it’s not my own moral dilemma. If I were to approve this, I’m putting that moral dilemma on the city manager, chief of police and all of the fine police officers working for the city.”

Third District Commissioner Chris Abel pointed out the beginning of the ordinance states it does not protect anyone from criminal prosecution under federal law, even if they are granted a license.

“All this does is allow us to follow state law. I don’t believe that this tries to go around any federal laws,” Abel said.

Mayor Tom Lowry expressed “several issues” outside the marijuana aspect of the ordinance he was concerned with, including the promise made to city residents back in September to put the ordinance on the ballot before the city adopted it. Lowry said how the (SET ITAL)Jobs for Michigan Communities v. Melissa Bliss(END ITAL) lawsuit was resolved “removes the promise” to citizens, as well as mentioned City Attorney J. Patrick O’Malley’s reading of the law that the city commission can’t put any initiatives of their own on the ballot.

“The way the lawsuit was resolved where the people that were named would never, ever do this issue again removes our promise to the citizens. I’m a little uncomfortable with that, because I think most of us really wanted to have the citizens choose,” “Pat says the way his reading of the law – and I’m going to trust him and we have to rely on him – is we can’t just ask if the citizens want it or not, because that’s giving up or delegating our authority away from us, and they already voted us in to make these decisions.”

Lowry said for there to be a ballot measure on recreational marijuana shops in the city, the city has to adopt an ordinance first, and if the citizens are “ticked off,” they can do an initiatory petition for a referendum, which would go on the ballot as long as there are enough valid signatures.

Lowry also noted that he thinks there should be lower numbers for the number of total facilities outlined in the proposed ordinance, saying 15 was too many. At-Large Commissioner Clayton Lyczynski said having the public input would help with getting a better number, among other things, to scrutinize what the ordinance will look like.

“I think that’s where we can put our best foot forward in presenting something that best represents the makeup of the city,” Lyczynski said. “Going forward, the best way with our options to keep our promise to the citizens is to have the first reading, go through public input, and then in all likelihood creating a similar version to what we have here or using this as a starting point for those conversations.”

In other business…

Commissioners voted to give properties on 303 E. Erie St. and 1401 Fifth St. to the Three Rivers Housing Authority. Multiple offers were made by local citizens, including Abel and Second District Commissioner Alison Haigh, but after a lengthy discussion were given to the Authority.

Commissioners approved a Fair Housing Ordinance following no public comment at a public hearing.

Commissioners went into a 35-minute closed session at the beginning of the meeting, prior to the ordinance discussion, to discuss attorney-client privilege-related issues. No action was taken.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.