City discusses golf cart resolution

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission discussed a resolution that would authorize the operation of golf carts on city streets, during its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The resolution, if approved, would require anyone wishing to operate a golf cart within city limits to register their name and home address, as well as the make and serial number of the golf cart they wish to operate.

Whoever drives the golf cart would have to be at least 16-years-old and have a valid and current driver’s license, and would need it on their person when operating the machine. The resolution would also require the driver and all passengers to be seated while the golf cart was in motion, and travel no faster than 15 MPH. It would also stipulate that the golf cart is electric and not gas powered.

Anyone operating or riding in the golf cart would do so at his or her own risk, as the “City will and intends to avail itself of any protections afforded it by governmental immunity as provided for under Michigan law.”

The City would also prohibit the use of a golf cart on any street with a speed limit higher than 30 MPH which included “West Michigan Avenue, East Michigan Avenue, North Main Street, South Main Street, Jefferson (from 4th avenue to Hoffman), Hoffman (from Jefferson to Portage), Hoffman (from Oak to US-131), Portage (from Hoffman to north city limits), Broadway (from Douglas to US-131), and River (from 8th Street to east city limits).”

During the communication period, Anna Smith of Three Rivers expressed concerns about limiting the use of a golf cart based on the speed limit for anyone, especially seniors, wishing to go to certain locations in the city.

At-Large Commissioner Daryl Griffith said he understood Smith’s concerns but said it was a “safety tradeoff” that he’s comfortable with.

“To Anna’s question, yes there are some key locations that (citizens) might not be able to get to if we imposed the 30 MPH limit. I think that’s a safety tradeoff, you have to draw the line somewhere and I’m comfortable with that line where it is,” he said.

Mayor Tom Lowry said if the Commission did eventually approve the resolution, he would like to see a mandatory two-year review in case the use of golf carts becomes a safety hazard or nuisance. Lowry also said he would like to see the City put together an informational pamphlet to educate potential operators and passengers of a golf cart on the proper use of such a vehicle.

