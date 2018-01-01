City to discuss wage increase for city manager

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission will have its hands full Tuesday when the commission meets for the second time this month, with two public hearings scheduled and nine business items on the agenda.

Among those business items is a proposed wage increase for City Manager Joe Bippus.

“The City Commission conducted an annual evaluation of the City Manager at their last meeting and briefly discussed approving a 3 percent wage increase over the 2 percent cost of living increase given in July,” the executive summary reads. “The commission requested it be put on the agenda for the next City Commission meeting for discussion.”

According to a document obtained by the Commercial-News in February 2019, Bippus’ gross wages (year to date) in 2018 totaled $115,989.26. The document only provided raw data, and therefore did not indicate Bippus’ base salary compared to his benefits.

Tuesday’s commission meeting will be held at the Three Rivers Community Center at 6 p.m.

