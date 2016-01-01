City directs attorneys to defend city in county lawsuit

THREE RIVERS — On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Three Rivers city commission voted to “take all necessary and appropriate action” to defend the city in a lawsuit filed by St. Joseph County last week.

Commissioner Janell Hart proposed the motion following a closed session that lasted for nearly a half hour.

“I move that the city authorizes and directs the attorneys representing the city to take all necessary and appropriate action to vigorously defend the city in the lawsuit filed by St. Joseph County against the city pertaining to the county’s promise to fund construction of a new sports complex at $2.8 million for all youth of the county,” Hart said.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, Aug. 28 in St. Joseph County Circuit Court, alleges a breach of the county’s January, 2016 “Recreation Facility Agreement” with the city. The county is asking for a judgment requiring the City of Three Rivers to return $755,000 that the county provided for purchase of acreage in Lockport Township upon which a “sports complex” was to have been built.

Following the vote, the commission encountered backlash from citizens during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting. Comments ranged from Lockport residents suggesting a move to a location somewhere more suitable, to multiple citizens raising concerns about mayor Tom Lowry’s quotes from an article published in the Commercial-News on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Following the meeting, Lowry said since the city had 21 days to respond to the lawsuit, defending the city is the next logical step towards a resolution.

“We agreed to defend ourselves with every means possible. It is frivolous, superfluous lawsuit that shouldn’t have been filed and we re going to defend ourselves,” Lowry said.

Lowry said the commission expects the lawsuit to “take several months, since it takes so long to process.”

