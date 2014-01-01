City to determine if TRDDA will move forward with Michigan Main Street program

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority has been a participating member of the Michigan Main Street program for the better part of the last five years, but the Three Rivers city commission will decide whether or not that will continue to be the case when it meets on Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.

The TRDDA board of directors voted 6-2 in favor of moving forward with the program — and graduating from the “Select Level” to the “Master Level” designation — at a meeting earlier this month. TRDDA Interim Executive Director Tricia Meyer said “it is imperative now more than ever to continue on this path and keep the momentum going.”

“In 2014, with significant broad based community support the Three Rivers DDA competed fiercely to earn the recognition of Select Level. This in essence entered us into a five-year agreement/partnership with Michigan Main Street by which they would provide resources and training for sophisticated and aggressive approaches to downtown revitalization all backed by the National Historic Trust for Preservation,” Meyer said.

“During this five-year journey we had several ‘standards’ or criteria we had to make possible, and I am happy to say on behalf of the board that we accomplished those standards of performance. Five years later we can certainly look back and detail very tangible things that have changed in our historic downtown.”

