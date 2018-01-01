City commissioners voting against medical marijuana ordinances cite conflicting laws, moral quandaries

THREE RIVERS — Prior to voting against two proposed medical marijuana facilities ordinances during Tuesday’s Three Rivers city commission meeting, a trio of commissioners provided explanations as to why they were going to vote against the measures. Reasons ranged from conflicting laws pertaining to medical marijuana at the state and federal level, to the dangers marijuana poses to children.

The commission eventually voted 5-2 against adopting the ordinances, with Commissioners Daryl Griffith, Pat Dane, Norm Stutesman, Alison Haigh and Carolyn McNary voting against the ordinances, while Mayor Tom Lowry and Commissioner Janell Hart voted in favor of the measures. Stutesman and Haigh were the only members of the commission not to make a statement prior to Tuesday’s vote.

Griffith, as he has maintained through nearly 10 public hearings on the matter, said he would vote against the ordinances because he “swore an oath to uphold both state and federal law.”

“I fully accept that there are legitimate medical uses for marijuana. I accept that it will be abused, maybe more than most. I see that it’s an issue for law enforcement, not (enough of) an issue not to pass this. I fully expect that the country, the federal government, will go this way in a few years, the states are going one by one but until it does, I swore an oath to uphold both state and federal law, and I cannot keep that oath if we pass this. So for that sole reason, I have to vote no on this,” Griffith said.

Dane said she agreed with Griffith, and has concerns about the impact medical marijuana could have on Three Rivers’ youth.

“I too agree with Daryl, it’s against the federal law. I mean I don’t even understand how we can even think about doing it. Secondly, we’re trying to put a sports complex here in Three Rivers for our youth, and do we really want to have marijuana facilities here, when we’re trying to do that? I mean I think that’s a double standard, kind of, you know? Even though, yeah, kids are gonna get whatever kids wanna get, that’s a given and it is up to the parents but let’s face it — that’s not happening. I think we really need to protect our kids, and the fact that is against the (federal) law, I can’t support it either,” Dane said.

Lowry said he supports medical marijuana and the two proposed ordinances for a number of reasons, including that he believes voting down the ordinances would allow the illegal sale of marijuana “to flourish” in Three Rivers.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.