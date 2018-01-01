City commission votes 5-2 against medical marijuana facilities ordinances

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission voted 5-2 against adopting two ordinances pertaining to the zoning and operation of medical marijuana facilities within city limits during its meeting on Tuesday, March 20.

Mayor Tom Lowry and Commissioner Janell Hart voted in favor of the ordinances while Commissioners Daryl Griffith, Pat Dane, Norm Stutesman, Carolyn McNary and Alison Haigh voted against the measures.

The commission arrived at its decision after months of discussion and nearly 10 public hearings on the matter. Prior to the vote, eight individuals addressed the commission concerning the proposed ordinances during Tuesday’s meeting, with one person speaking against medical marijuana, one saying they were neither for or against the measures, and the rest stating they were in favor of the ordinances.

Further coverage of Tuesday’s meeting will appear in Thursday’s edition of the Commercial-News.

