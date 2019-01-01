City commission to meet Monday due to election

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers’ city commission, which generally meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month, will instead meet on Monday, Nov. 5 ahead of the General Election slated for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The following topics are set to appear on Monday’s agenda:

Under Presentations and Recognitions:

A. Lion’s Club & Three Rivers Rotary — Check presentation

B. Commission on Aging Update — Tim Stoll

Under Business:

1. 2018 Streets Reconstruction CO#2

The Commission will consider approving change order #2 to add $82,270.40 for Millard St. additional work with NCSC.

2. Day Drive CO#2

The Commission will consider approving change order #2 with NCSC in the amount of $12,113.93 for additional work on Day Drive.

3. FY 2019 Sidewalks CO#1

The Commission will consider approving a change order to NCSC in the amount of $40,000 for a total purchase of $120,000 for FY 2019 sidewalk work.

4. Small Water Meter Purchase

The Commission will consider approving a purchase order to SLC Meter in the amount of $15,000 for the purchase of meter supplies.

5. Sports Complex CO#6

The Commission will consider approving a change order in the amount of $205,400 with Brussee Brady for the sports complex.

6. Special exception Use Permit- Serenity House at N. Main Street

The Commission will consider approving the SEU permit, as recommended by the Planning Commission.

7. Acquisition of Aerial Images of City

The Commission will consider approving the use of $14,082.53 from the $25,000 budgeted for a purchase order to the State of Michigan for Three Rivers’ aerial imagery acquisition.

8. WWTP Operator Uniform Bid

The Commission will consider approving a five-year Wastewater Uniform contract to Continental Linen Service for a total estimated cost of $15,500.

