City commission holds annual organizational meeting

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers City Commission heard reports during its annual organizational meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, from city assessor Lydia Paille, finance director Cathy Lawson, director of public services Amy Roth, director of waste water treatment plant Doug Humbert, assistant director/ Young Adult and Adult librarian Bobbi Schoon, deputy fire chief Jeff Bloomfield and police chief Tom Bringman.

“As you can see, you have so much work getting done in so many areas. Cathy (Lawson) has touched on this, and many others have too, it is interwoven. We all start a project and it seems like it touches so many other departments. We all have to have a piece of it. For me, that is when it gets fun. We are all together and we all have to work together on a project and we are all bringing different aspects in it to make sure it gets accomplished. It is a good team you have here,” city manager Joe Bippus said.

