City commission discusses proposed FY 2019 budget

THREE RIVERS —Finance Director Cathy Lawson presented the FY 2019 proposed budget for the City of Three Rivers to the city commission at a special budget meeting on Tuesday, May 8.
The proposed budget calls for $19,226,561 in revenues, $21,387,299 in expenditures, and a use of fund balance/retained earnings of $2,160,738. The projected use of the city’s general fund calls for $4,871,887 in revenues, $5,163,733 in expenditures, a use of fund balance/retained earnings of $291,846 and an unreserved, undesignated general fund balance projected at 67.87 percent of budgeted expenditures.
 

