City commission discusses development agreement for North Douglas Avenue property

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission authorized city manager Joe Bippus and city attorney Patrick O’Malley to create a development agreement for property located at 731 N. Douglas Ave.

During the city commission meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the commission authorized Bippus and O’Malley to complete a purchase agreement and contract with a developer in order to build a 20-bed adult foster care facility, Birch Meadows Adult Foster Care, at that location.

O’Malley said the original plan was to present the Board with a finished development agreement to be approved so the developer could get started, but since Bippus is currently out of town and the developer is “getting anxious” to begin, O’Malley suggested the Board should allow Bippus, once he returns, and himself to compose a development agreement with the developer so building can begin. Mayor Tom Lowry said the Board has done this before and he trusts O’Malley and Bippus to create an agreement.



