City Commission awards WWTP project to local bidder

By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers City Commission awarded the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) Stand-by Generator Project to Brussee/Brady Inc., a local contractor, as opposed to a lower bid from a Kalamazoo company, during a meeting on Tuesday, April 17.
WWTP staff identified the installation of a diesel generator as a priority project in fiscal year 2018. During the engineering and design of the generator, it was identified that two motorized systems may cause damage to the generator should they randomly start during generator start-up. It was discovered that adding variable frequency drives would solve the problem.
 

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.

