City Commission approves site plan for sports complex

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers City Commission approved a site plan recommended by the planning commission for the youth sports complex the city intends to build in Lockport Township, following a public hearing that received no comments on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

“Obviously we are in several court cases over this issue, but our intention as a city is to still build this complex next year. When I say complex, I mean that it is a bunch of fields, a bathroom, and concessions, other than that it is a bunch of fields and we want to keep going as judiciously as possible while we wait until next year to build this,” Mayor Tom Lowry said.

The approved site plan includes about 79 acres of land with most of the perimeter lined with fencing, gates, and high evergreen ferns mainly to provide a sound barrier. Lowry said, “T-ball and little league, AYSO, which is soccer, and flag football” will be played on the proposed six soccer fields, three football fields, and four baseball fields. The site plan also includes four additional baseball fields, a parking lot, and another building as “future work.”



