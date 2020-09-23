City to celebrate 'Downtown Day' Saturday

THREE RIVERS --- Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, has been proclaimed “Downtown Day” by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority/Main Street Program and the Michigan Downtown Association (MDA) want to celebrate.

Understanding that now more than ever Michigan residents need to support downtowns and the businesses within by shopping, dining, attending an event, or volunteering, the MDA contacted the Governor’s office and requested that Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, be declared Downtown Day. The organization received the official Proclamation, signed by Governor Whitmer, earlier this month.

The MDA encourages community members to visit a downtown on Sept. 26 and enjoy its shops, restaurants, and recreational and cultural aspects.

“The MDA believes Downtown Day will bring positive attention and recognition to small businesses and downtown cores,” Dana Walker, director of the MDA, said. “There are many opportunities for Michigan residents to safely support downtowns like strolling sidewalks, having a picnic in a park, ordering carryout, or leaving a positive review for a retail store on social media."

The MDA states a downtown is the commercial core of a community that serves as its social and economic center.

“Downtowns, and the small businesses located within, deserve to be celebrated for they distinguish a community, are the drivers of economic development, and help to offer a sense of place that contribute significantly to the quality of life of residents,” Walker said. “The small businesses located within a downtown create jobs, commerce, and investment."

“The last six months have taken a toll, but downtowns are resilient and are adapting to current situations,” Walker said. “Our small businesses and downtowns need locals to support them in whatever way possible."

The Michigan Downtown Association (MDA), founded in 1980, is a state-wide, non-profit organization and a driving force in the interest and growth of downtowns and communities throughout Michigan. The MDA encourages the development, redevelopment, and continuing improvement of Michigan communities and downtowns. Its 183 members support economic development within the State of Michigan and include cities, Downtown Development Authorities, township, villages, Principal Shopping Districts, chambers of commerce, individuals, and businesses.

For more information regarding Downtown Day, please contact Tricia Meyer, Executive Director for the Three Rivers DDA/Main Street Program, (269) 535-5145, or threeriversdda@gmail.com and the Michigan Downtown Association, please contact Dana Walker, 248-838-9711, or visit www.michigandowntowns.com.