City authorizes sale of two properties for redevelopment

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission Tuesday, April 18 authorized the sale of 416 Fifth Avenue and 328 E. Michigan Avenue in the amount of $14,244, and authorized Mayor Tom Lowry to sign a development agreement with Scott Larkins to enter a land contract/redevelopment agreement to ensure the homes are improved to an agreed upon standard.

Lowry said for the past 15 years the city had been purchasing tax delinquent properties from the county treasurer in order to help further their redevelopment. Anyone can put in a bid to purchase a property after the city places on file a resolution to sell that property.

“We’re trying to get rid of blight,” Lowry said, noting that the city would prefer to redevelop houses than raze them.

“We’d rather have revitalized houses than a lot of empty lots,” he said. “Empty lots are not selling.”

