City approves wastewater treatment purchases, transfers

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers City Commission approved purchases and monetary transfers for the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) during its meeting Tuesday.

The first approval was for a $165,000 transfer from fund balance to an unplanned capital project to replace a centrifuge at the plant. The City would be receiving a 10-year-old dewatering press from the City of Grandville’s Clean Water Plant to replace the city’s 30-year-old centrifuge as a backup dewatering device. A dewatering press is a device designed to separate water from solids using force.

WWTP Director Doug Humbert said the press they’re receiving is within six months of the construction of the other dewatering device they have. He added that the press Grandville will be giving them served around 100,000 residents in the city, and that it only has 8,000 hours of use compared to 45,000 hours of use on the one they’re replacing.

“It truly looks like it’s new,” Humbert said. “This was kind of a once-in-a-lifetime, don’t want to pass this up opportunity.”

Mayor Tom Lowry mentioned that to buy a new dewatering press of the same kind they would be getting from Grandville, it would’ve cost around $330,000.

The second item approved by the city was a replacement biofilter media for odor control. The replacement, done through Thermal Process Systems of Crown Point, Ind., would be $19,040. Lowry said the last media change was done in 2015, and that the city previously authorized a media purchase last fiscal year.

Next, the city approved the use of up to $16,000 to replace a failed circuit breaker in the plant’s emergency power transfer switch. Lowry said during a routine test on Jan. 1, the generator circuit breaker failed to transfer power, and an inspection by the manufacturer found that a fusible link inside the breaker failed.

Originally, the plan was to spend $16,581 to replace it, but Humbert said a new circuit breaker is approximately 35 weeks out, and the possibility was brought up by the manufacturer to send the breaker to their factory to have it repaired. The process, he said, could take between two to four weeks, and would cost “a lot less” than getting a replacement. However, when that would happen is up in the air.

“It’s dependent on when I can again shut the plant down, which I can’t right now,” Humbert said. “As soon as I shut the plant down, the electricians will pull the breaker and we’ll cover the hole, ship it off and have it repaired.”

Finally, the commission pre-authorized a $66,300 purchase order for a fiscal year 2023 capital project to replace an emergency power transfer switch. Lowry said the project is related to the power transfer failure that took place Jan. 1, saying staff currently has “little confidence” the switch wouldn’t fail again. The transfer switch is currently 3-1/2 years old.

Lowry said getting a new transfer switch has a 32 to 52-week lead time. Humbert agreed with Lowry on the confidence level of the current transfer switch.

“I don’t have a lot of faith again if it failed after 3-1/2 years. I’m afraid that it will fail again, and we’re fortunate this time that it failed on just a loaded test, not an actual emergency where we needed power,” Humbert said. “It would create quite a ruckus to get electricians in the middle of the night, get wires moved around so we can get it powered up. Just need to replace it, be done, and you guys can live happily ever after.”

All items were approved unanimously by the board, 5-0. First Commissioner Pat Dane and At-Large Commissioner Torrey Brown were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

In other business…

The commission scheduled two public hearings for its next meeting on March 15 at 6 p.m. The first is a public hearing for an application from Meadowbrook Farms West for a preliminary condominium plan as part of Phase 2 of its project, which will consist of an 11-unit site project on Oklahoma Drive. The second public hearing will be for an application from Thick Cannabis LLC for a special use permit to operate a Marijuana Class C Grower and Marijuana Processor facility at a vacant parcel on Hov Aire Drive.

The commission approved a purchase order of $28,800 to Fleis & Vandenbrink for engineering services for an upcoming reconstruction project on Broadway Street between South Constantine Street and South Main Street.

The commission approved a contract for $16,890 for the demolition of the building at 108 River Dr. The city has an escrow check to cover $12,746 of the demolition cost, with the remaining $4,144 to be billed to the property’s current owner. City officials said if the owner is delinquent after six months, it will be placed as a special assessment.

