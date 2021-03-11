City approves three new marijuana shop permits

THREE RIVERS — Three more recreational marijuana dispensaries will be coming to Three Rivers in the future, but the possibility of new applications after Monday night could be slim to none.

The Three Rivers City Commission Monday approved special exception use permits for Joyology at 1320 Millard Rd., Daly Dope at 113 Portage Ave., and Lume at 203 S. Tolbert Dr. to operate recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city. The three approvals bring the current total of approved permits to five dispensaries since applications opened around two months ago.

However, later in the meeting, commissioners voted 5-1 to place a moratorium on new special exception use permit applications for dispensaries only beginning that night, due to concerns about the number of applications received and the potential of having too many dispensaries in the city at one time. Applications for other marijuana-related facilities, such as grow operations and processors, will still be accepted by the city.

The moratorium will be reviewed and potentially reconsidered by city commissioners no earlier than Jan. 1, 2023. Mayor Tom Lowry was the lone dissenting vote.

Commissioners indicated their willingness early in the meeting to consider a moratorium when discussing the Joyology permit, the first one on the night’s agenda. At-Large Commissioner Clayton Lyczynski first breached the topic, noting it was the city’s “greatest concern,” with Pat Dane concurring.

“Why don’t we find out what’s going to happen with the two we’ve already approved? They’re not open yet, they’re not doing anything; but I guess I don’t understand what the big rush is to have to have – this will be five here. Seriously, people? We’re a small town,” Dane said. “I just think we should wait. I can’t see where this town’s gonna be a millionaire by having five.”

Lowry’s main concern about placing a moratorium stemmed from fears of legal action being taken against the city by other applicants “already in the pipeline” for consideration, as they have already paid application fees for the permits. He also noted the city had an opportunity to have a short window for applications or a cap on facilities when it was discussed back in May, but the commission chose not to do either.

City Clerk Steven French noted later in discussion there are six additional applications currently submitted to the city, five of them being for dispensaries. Those applications will still be considered for approval by the city commission following the moratorium vote.

With the moratorium, the city will also seek an opinion from City Attorney J. Patrick O’Malley on any possible legal issues with putting in the moratorium and closing the application window to make sure everything is done properly.

Two of the permit applications – Joyology and Lume – passed without much comment or discussion from citizens or commissioners outside of the initial moratorium discussion. However, the one that received the most discussion from members of the public and the commission was Daly Dope, the Portage Avenue application, which would be owned by Daly Broekema, who also owns Daly Lash and Spa on Portage Avenue. The property is one of the few near downtown Three Rivers deemed as a viable property by the ordinance’s map of potential locations.

A number of citizens spoke about the application and the location of the potential shop during public comment. Some of the comments against approval cited the location around downtown Three Rivers, the Three Rivers Public Library, and the proximity to children in the area, as well as safety concerns around the business being in downtown. The Carnegie Center for the Arts Board of Directors also submitted a letter to commissioners expressing their objection to the application. Most of the comments, however, were in favor of the application or in favor of marijuana shops in the area in general.

Broekema, in her comments to the board, said she bought the building, which she said would be a boutique and retail establishment, in an effort to renew the property and help downtown Three Rivers. Broekema said she has also pledged to donate $2,500 annually to the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority and $500 annually to the Three Rivers Area Community Foundation.

At-Large Commissioner Daryl Griffith and Third District Commissioner Chris Abel said while they didn’t like the location of the shop near downtown, they both said they would still support the application. Griffith in particular said he hopes commissioners consider looking at the ordinance again and consider further limiting potential locations in the future to not include areas near the library or Carnegie Center.

“I’m very interested in the opinion the city attorney has on this, but I don’t think any of that’s fair to impose on Daly at this point in the process,” Griffith said. “I’m going to support this, even though I think it’s a very, very bad location for this business.”

“I don’t like the location; I’m not going to stop it because of that. I think it was an oversight on the part of the state and us locally when we developed where we were going to exclude those areas. I think the library probably should’ve been one of those natural areas that we exclude and put a boundary around,” Abel said. “That’s not your fault, and it’s something we move forward with it.”

Abel also noted he wasn’t a fan of the name, saying that while it was a “clever play on words,” he suggested looking into a different name for the business.

Lyczynski said he appreciated the public comments with concerns and positives, and praised Broekema for her willingness to give back to the community.

“None of the other people that have stepped up have made commitments. We talk about tax revenue, we’ve talked about fees for applications, but someone who’s literally saying, here’s specific money to go towards a group that’s known well for giving back to students from a scholarship fund, but also the $2,500 investment in downtown, I thought that was huge,” Lyczynski said.

All three applications were approved with 5-1 votes, with Dane dissenting on all three applications.

In other business…

Commissioners approved an ordinance to reprint the city’s code. Lowry said the Code was last reprinted in 2017, with 36 new ordinances having been adopted since that time, and would be placed into an online format to make it more user-friendly for residents.

Commissioners approved adding $5,000 to the Three Rivers Fire Department’s apparatus maintenance blanket purchase order, due to the cost being above the $20,000 original purchase order to HS Fleet Services.

