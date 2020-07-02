City approves tax exemption for new manufacturer

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers City Commission approved during its meeting Tuesday a 12-year industrial facilities tax abatement on machinery for TekModo, a new composites manufacturer coming to Three Rivers which specializes in making sheeting products used in the recreational vehicle, trailer and construction industries.

The approval came following a public hearing on the matter, in which TekModo Chief Financial Officer Mark Hatley, Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce President Christy Trammell, and Jill Bland from Southwest Michigan First spoke about the company, what they do, and what they would bring to the community.

According to the executive summary of the measure, TekModo, based out of Elkhart, Ind., would receive an abatement on taxes over the next 12 years for machinery. The cost of the property improvements is approximately $9,284,416, and Lowry said TekModo will only pay 50 percent of what their normal tax bill would’ve been for the machinery.

TekModo recently purchased the remaining 60 acres available at the Enterprise Industrial Park in 2019 and plan to construct an 84,795-square foot facility, which would house German-sourced laminating equipment utilized for their manufacturing. It is expected to create 48 new jobs.

“We decided we want to build a new facility on a nice, new piece of property where we can build a campus and expand and grow our business,” Hatley said. “We found Three Rivers and found the people to be lovely and very inviting, found a great piece of property, and decided this was the place we wanted to come. We look to hire from the ranks of the folks who live in and around Three Rivers and build out our campus.”

Bland said the city, with the abatement, would still receive an increase of $43,542 per year in taxes, and schools would get an increase of $53,000 in new taxes generated from the facility. Trammell said TekModo is also looking to work with schools and the Career and Technical Education program to give opportunities to students.

Discussion was had among the commissioners prior to the vote about whether or not the exemption should be for 12 years or six years, which has been customary for most new businesses of the sort. Mayor Tom Lowry and Third District Commissioner Chris Abel, while in favor and welcoming of TekModo, advocated for only a six-year exemption to stay “consistent” with prior practice, while the other commissioners agreed with a 12-year exemption because of the growth and jobs TekModo would bring.

The vote on the 12-year exemption passed 5-2, with Lowry and Abel dissenting.

In addition, the commissioners approved the re-naming of the eastern end of William R. Monroe Boulevard, where the new manufacturer would be located, to Tek Modo Way.

In other business…

* The commissioners approved a civil infraction option for disorderly conduct and drug paraphernalia offenses. This would amend the city code to give police officers discretion of charging alleged offenders of certain disorderly conduct or drug paraphernalia offenses with either a misdemeanor or a civil infraction. Currently, those two offenses are strictly misdemeanors, with convicted violators imprisoned for no more than 90 days, fined not more than $500, and have the conviction added to their criminal history.

* The commissioners approved a resolution for a subsidiary of Allen Edwin Homes to purchase 26 acres of wooded property adjacent to Meadowbrook Farms for 54 additional houses in the subdivision. The city will reimburse Allen Edwin for the cost of sewer installation, which will also include the engineering, tree removal and permits needed to complete the installation, up to $300,000. The work would be done in four planned phases.

* The commissioners approved a purchase order of $14,000 with Viridis Design Group for Youth Sports Complex Trail professional services.

* The Commissioners approved a motion to consent to a restrictive covenant with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to release a $900,000 lien on the former gas station property at 1100 N. Main St.

