City approves sports complex related change order

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission voted 6-1 in favor of approving a change order in the amount of $41,300 with Brussee Brady, for the construction of pickleball courts at the Three Rivers Sports Complex, during its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Commissioner Carolyn McNary voted against the change order, citing ongoing legal battles over the sports complex as a reason to set the money donated by the Kline family aside until those legal issues are resolved.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.