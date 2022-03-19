City approves permit for new marijuana grow/processing center

THREE RIVERS — The City of Three Rivers may have a new growing/processing facility in the city limits in the near future.

The City Commission approved a special exception use permit for Thick Cannabis, LLC to operate a marijuana Class C grower and processing facility, which will be in a new building to be constructed that has a pending site plan. The facility would be located on a 6.37-acre site in the city’s Airport Industrial Park on Hov Aire Drive.

This marks the first growing/processing facility permit approved by the city since a recreational marijuana facilities ordinance was approved by the city last year. While there currently is a moratorium on recreational marijuana dispensary applications in the city until 2023, there is not a moratorium currently on other facilities, such as ones for growing and processing. Permit applications for non-dispensary facilities are still currently allowed by the city.

The permit was approved unanimously 6-0, a first for marijuana-related applications for the city, with First District Commissioner Pat Dane, who has been an ardent dissenter in such votes, absent.

During discussion of the permit application, Third District Commissioner Chris Abel asked about the facility’s location in the Airport Industrial Park. His concern was about how many properties were feasibly left in the park, based on a requirement that marijuana facilities be more than 500 feet away from each other, citing a sale of property in the park for a future growing/processing facility that was eventually approved Tuesday.

“There seems to be a lot of interest in that particular area, and we need to know how many are still eligible,” Abel said.

Planning Commission liaison John Beebe replied, saying there weren’t many left, only about “one or two,” based on distances.

At-Large Commissioner Daryl Griffith pointed out that background information about the permit in the agenda packet noted the application satisfied “most” requirements, and asked what was left to meet all requirements. Beebe said the Detroit-based Thick Cannabis LLC is “doing things a little bit different.”

“They’re submitting a site plan after they apply for their marijuana license application,” Beebe said. “They do still have six remaining items, but they have primarily to do with site plan provisions, and it’s entirely within this commission’s authority to wait for those things to be brought to the table.”

The six remaining items the application needed, according to the application review notes, included lighting, a ventilation plan, further specification of quantities and locations of stored materials, a specific request as to how much CO2 and O2 are kept on site, and alarms on internal access control doors.

With that, Griffith asked if the city was “putting the cart before the horse” with approving the application. City Attorney J. Patrick O’Malley suggested the commission approve it, contingent on the items being addressed. City Clerk Stephen French noted the commission has approved similar permits with contingencies before.

Griffith said he was okay with approving the application with contingencies. Later on, he reiterated his stance on the marijuana issue, saying that although he voted against the ordinance, he would vote in favor of this particular application because the businesses have done what they could to legally apply for the permit.

In other business…

The city approved a resolution supporting a grant application with the River Country Sports Commission (RCSC) to the Michigan DNR for $150,000 to build a “Miracle Field” at the Armstrong Park Sports Complex. The estimated cost of the project is $325,000, with the RCSC looking to secure the remaining $175,000 through private donations and a matching grant/crowdfunding program through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The “Miracle Field” would be a custom-designed, fully-accessible t-ball/baseball field with a cushioned, rollable, rubberized surface, wheelchair-accessible dugouts and a completely flat surface.

The city approved a special exception use permit for the Meadowbrook Farms West condominium development, which is looking to build 11 more units.

The city approved two resolutions recommending The Kent Eatery & Spirits and Useless Creatures Brewing Company be included in the city’s Main Street Commons social district. The Kent Eatery & Spirits is a new restaurant soon to open at 45 N. Main St., the former home of Venue 45, and Useless Creatures Brewing Company is a new bar/restaurant soon to open at 41 N. Main, the former home of Kelsey Block Brewing Company.

The city approved the sale of 9.44 acres of the city’s Airport Industrial Park to Native Leaf LLC, which would be building a marijuana growing/processing facility on the site. The purchase agreement is subject to attorney review. There has not been a special exception use permit application received by the city for the potential facility on this property as of yet.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.