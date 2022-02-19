City approves multiple public services purchases

THREE RIVERS — A few different purchases were approved by the Three Rivers City Commission during their meeting Tuesday.

The first approval was for the pavement mill-and-fill projects for the 2022 fiscal year. The city approved a purchase order for $438,160 to Lakeland Asphalt, which will complete eight different projects scheduled for the year. Those include two major roads, Portage Avenue and Pealer Street, and several local roads, including Madison Street, East Buck Street, 10th Avenue, Second Avenue, Jefferson Street and Washington Street at East Michigan Avenue.

Lakeland Asphalt was one of four companies who bid for the project, and were the lowest bidders by just over $9,500.

Commissioners also approved an equipment purchase using Drinking Water Asset Management grant money, with a purchase order of $11,292 to the consulting firm Wightman and Associates for GPS equipment. The equipment will be used to collect GPS locations of underground utilities in the city.

Grant money will cover 25 percent of the purchase price, while the city will cover the remaining 75 percent. Based on the bid price, the city’s cost will be $8,469, which was in the original budgeted amount of $17,500 total.

The city approved a three-year contract and purchase order in the amount of $18,312 to HydroCorp for a cross-connection control program. According to city officials, the program hires an outside contractor to inspect locations throughout the city to make sure there are no cross connections, which are connections or arrangements of piping through which a backflow could occur. Backflows can lead to the water system, according to officials, becoming “negatively impacted.”

HydroCorp’s contract for these services was originally awarded in December 2015, and contract extensions were offered at the same cost beyond the original contract date until this year.

Finally, the city approved the purchase of a new street sweeper vehicle, as part of an effort to bring city street sweeping in house. The sweeper, coming from Bell Equipment Company of Lake Orion, Mich., is a 2022 Elgin Whirlwind 1 model, and costs the city $303,670.

Mayor Tom Lowry said getting a street sweeper for themselves is something the city has desired for “several years,” and is glad to “give it a good test” to see if it is a good idea. He also gave thanks to Superior Sweeping, who had handled street sweeping for the city for the last few years.

“I had no problem with the performance of the company we had for the last couple of years. There were a couple of times where they came through at the last minute to save us and make the city look good,” Lowry said. “They did a good job, so I’d say thank you for what it’s worth, and I appreciate what they did for us.”

Fourth District Commissioner Carolyn McNary said while Superior was a good company, she had a problem with the times they chose to sweep in her district, saying they swept during times cars were parked on the street in the daytime.

“I’m hoping that this year, when it starts up again, some of that will be considered,” McNary said. “Maybe they can work around there; there’s activities at Barrows School over there, so there are cars sitting over there. There are reasons to consider hours when sweeping in a residential neighborhood.”

All of the purchases were approved unanimously.

