City approves money for phone system upgrade

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers city commissioners on Tuesday, May 2 approved $26,085 from its fund balance to update its CISCO phone system hardware and software.

According to city staff, the city contracted with Information System Intelligence, LLC (ISI) for the installation of new CISCO Voice over Internet phone system in 2012. The project was completed in May 2012. The city contracted with ISI for annual phone system maintenance at the time of purchase for five years or through Dec. 31, 2016. Upon the expiration of the maintenance agreement, staff tried to contact ISI to renew the maintenance agreement for 2017. After several phone calls and further investigation, it was discovered that ISI had closed and gone bankrupt following a lawsuit by another municipality.

The city subsequently contacted Sentinel Technologies, Inc., an authorized CISCO vendor with offices in Grand Rapids, for assistance. After conducting a “SMARTnet inventory review” with CISCO, it was discovered that the city’s CISCO SMARTnet coverage had actually expired in 2015 and that the city’s current software and hardware are no longer supported due to the expiration of the SMARTnet coverage. ISI had not renewed the city’s coverage, and it lapsed even though they charged the city for maintenance for January through December 2016.

The city’s current phone system is unsupported and could be subject to catastrophic failure, as the current equipment and software are no longer supported by CISCO. Sentinel has recommended that the city upgrade its hardware and software to the CISCO Business Edition 6000, which requires the purchase of new server hardware and new Communication Manager/Unity Connection licenses and a maintenance agreement for the first 12 months.

Commissioner Alison Haigh asked if the city would go after ISI for the money they charged the city even though it wasn’t covered.

