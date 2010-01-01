Home / Home

City approves inspection of rented mobile homes

Ordinance will take effect July 1
By: 
Elena Meadows, Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission at their meeting Tuesday, April 4 adopted an ordinance amending the rental housing code to include rented mobile homes under the definition of the “rented dwelling” subject to inspections by the city for safety purposes.
The ordinance will go into effect July 1 as staff does not yet know how many rented mobile homes there are in the city. The first inspection would be this year, with subsequent inspections every two years thereafter.
Prior to 2010, only the state Mobile Home Commission could conduct inspections of mobile homes in Michigan, and they were generally done on a complaint basis.
“I think this is long overdue,” Mayor Tom Lowry said.
“It is important to do this for the safety of the citizens and children in these homes.”
