City approves funds for Memory Isle bridge replacement

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers City Commission approved three purchase orders totaling $501,468.87 to fund a Memory Isle bridge replacement project during its meeting on Tuesday, May 7.

The commission voted 5-1 in favor of approving a purchase order to Milbocker & Sons, Inc. for construction in the amount of $462,968.87, another to Fleis and Vandenbrink for construction engineering in the amount of $32,500, and a third purchase order to Sternberg Lighting for LED lighting upgrades. Commissioner Chris Abel represented the lone vote against approving the purchase orders due to cost concerns. Commissioner Daryl Griffith could not attend Tuesday’s meeting.

“The City has been actively working on a replacement project for the bridge to Memory Island, including grant funding,” an executive summary regarding the project reads. “On April 11 we received bids for the project. We then forwarded the bid information on to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) for contractor approval, which we received

