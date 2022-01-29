City approves five-year Parks and Recreation plan

THREE RIVERS — During a special meeting of the Three Rivers City Commission Tuesday, city commissioners approved a new five-year Parks and Recreation plan for the city.

The new plan, which covers the years 2022 through 2026, will allow the city to be eligible for grant programs through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. It is an extension of the city’s completed Master Plan from 2021, with both plans prepared by McKenna and Associates of Northville, Mich., and according to Mayor Tom Lowry utilizes the recreation concepts presented during the master planning process. A resident survey was also launched to seek additional public input to put together the plan.

The biggest part of the plan is an inventory of the recreational areas in the city, which includes community parks and sports complexes such as the Armstrong Park Sports Complex, Scidmore Park, Memory Isle Park, Lafayette Park, Bowman Memorial Park, Elbert L. Foster Park, the H.C. Gleason and L.C. Beal Park for Little League, the Jefferson Boat Launch, and Conservation Park, but also includes open spaces, such as Scouter Park near Riverside Church, Rohrer Park at the intersection of Millard Street and Constantine Street, and the grassy area between the intersection of Broadway Street, South Main Street and the railroad tracks.

However, the plan also includes goals and objectives the city hopes to pursue within the next five years. They include:

Maintaining and enhancing existing parks and recreation facilities

Working to coordinate volunteer groups to assist with routine cleanup

Maintaining quality staff

Continuing to encourage “philanthropic and other non-tax financial support” for parks and recreation facilities

Continuing to provide programs that “will allow recreation to be a fulfilling experience which promotes healthy lifestyles”

Encouraging the use of special facilities at city parks, and

Providing a “geographically balanced system” of parks and recreation facilities.

With the final point of providing the “geographically balanced system” of facilities, a number of other objectives are listed under that goal. Those objectives include:

Purchasing property along rivers-edge as appropriate for continued trail development

Upgrading and improving lighting in the parks

Reviewing opportunities for new neighborhood parks in areas of growth or need

Upgrading and improving existing parks to provide opportunities that are “safe and accessible”

Upgrading or replacing playgrounds that don’t meet current safety or accessibility standards

Improving park accessibility

Maintaining and improving the petting zoo at Scidmore Park

Maintaining and enhancing the historical sites and monuments in City parks

Developing and constructing new multipurpose trails in the city, and

Working with the Downtown Development Authority on identifying potential locations for a dog park and an amphitheater.

The plan also outlines an action program and a proposed course of improvements that will be taken over the next five years and a capital improvement schedule. The schedule includes shelter roof replacements in 2022 and 2026, potential grant projects for the Memory Isle exercise loop and a Memory Isle bathroom replacement in 2024, and a Memory Isle parking lot rehab in 2027.

Mayor Tom Lowry spoke positively on some of the goals outlined in the plan, including the rivers-edge property purchasing for trails and maintaining the Scidmore Park zoo.

“We still have a ways to go to finish our trail program within the city limits, bringing it to the city’s edge so it can connect elsewhere, so we need to continue doing that,” Lowry said. “Maintaining and improving the zoo, I think we can all agree with. I know there are plans in the works to increase the number of animals or species there this year, and I think the kids will love that.”

A couple of citizens spoke about the plan and made suggestions as well during public comment. Doug Humbert from the River Country Sports Commission discussed Armstrong Park’s plan for a Phase 2 of their complex, which includes another quad of ballfields, a possible playground, and a possible “Miracle Field” at the park. Deborah Haak-Frost asked the city to consider the impact of climate change on the city’s parks and green spaces, mainly what effect floods and droughts will have on the parks and rivers.

James Kilborn from McKenna thanked the city and its staff for working with them on the plan.

“We began this effort in mid-November and hit the ground running, and December was a really busy month putting this together,” Kilborn said. “We really had fun putting it together, and I hope it’s reflected in this plan. You have a tremendous staff here that’s really dedicated to parks and recreation and improving these facilities in the city.”

Submittal of the final plan to MDNR is expected to be completed before Feb. 1.

During discussion of the plan, Department of Public Services Director Amy Roth introduced the city commission to the city’s new park manager/zookeeper, Brittany Wendzel, who began her new job with the city in August. Wendzel told commissioners she looks forward to the Scidmore Park Zoo being open in 2022, and that she is “happy to see what we can build” in the future.

City Manager Joe Bippus said the city is also having initial discussions to add a second park manager to assist with maintenance and scheduling at Armstrong Park.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.