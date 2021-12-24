City approves eighth recreational marijuana shop

THREE RIVERS — The City of Three Rivers approved the eighth recreational marijuana provisioning center application in the city during their meeting Tuesday.

The application approved by the city is for the property at 205 S. U.S. 131, where the old Republic Roller Corporation building was located, and would be owned by Monty Learn as part of a lease agreement and option to purchase with Finzer Roller Real Estate. The permit was approved by voice vote, with First District Commissioner Pat Dane the lone dissenter.

According to background information from the city, the provisioning center is part of a bigger plan by Learn for the area, which would involve a potential Class A grow facility, processor, and potentially other business to be located at 111 Day Dr., the former site of Flint Group, located next door to the U.S. 131 property. However, the city did not consider that part of the application Tuesday, as city staff is requesting additional information from Learn for the Day Drive application, and will delay a decision on those items until the information is submitted.

During the continuation of a public hearing on the applications, Learn spoke to commissioners about what he believes the marijuana businesses would bring to the community, mainly local jobs.

“We’re going to have chemists that monitor our production and processing every day, we’re going to have doctors administering our products in certain areas, horticulturers, people that know how to grow marijuana and grow it the right way, designers to design packaging, skilled CPAs to monitor our business and the metric system, bookkeepers to keep track of the numbers to make sure people are being paid, attorneys to represent us,” Learn said. “Those are some of the jobs and skilled labor – we’ll need skilled electricians, pipefitters, and carpenters – those are the jobs we’re bringing in and will continue to bring in because our project isn’t a one-day project. This project we’re looking at is going to last three to five years and continue to grow.”

Learn said cannabis, in his view, is “just another plant that has been used in many places around the world” to treat a number of medical issues, claiming that cannabis would be better for pain than opioids “without being addictive.” He then described what recreational marijuana was like before it was legal in Michigan.

“People would buy stuff off the street that was never tested. It’d have chemicals in it, it’d have powdery mildew, hell, nobody knew. You just got it and smoked it and you did what you did with it, and that’s been that way in our country forever,” Learn said. “In the recreational side, we have to test every product that goes out that door for pesticides, for powdery mildew, for E.coli, all that stuff. It has to be clean for the public. You don’t get that in a gray market area.”

After a rundown of how marijuana is processed as well as the different oils marijuana can produce, commissioners had a couple of comments and questions. At-Large Commissioner Daryl Griffith said he thought that the way the laws were written, there couldn’t be more than one type of business at a single property, however, Planning Commission liaison John Beebe said that was not the case for growers and processors, and that in their ordinance, “licensees may occupy the same premises if holding a grower and processor license for the same purpose.”

Dane said her biggest concerns were how big the process is and the facility’s proximity to apartment complexes, children, and Andrews Elementary, which legally the facility would be far enough away from to be a legal location.

“This is a lot going on, and there’s a lot of apartments, kids. To me it’s awful close to Andrews school, I know it must fit the description but it still looks awfully close, there’s a playground at Maplecrest Apartments,” Dane said. “I just have a concern with all this going on right there.”

At-Large Commissioner Torrey Brown said, in his opinion, having a grow/process facility and a retail dispensary that far away from Andrews Elementary is “not very much different” than having a distillery downtown roughly the same distance away from Hoppin Elementary, with a few exceptions.

“It’s just as close to Hoppin downtown as Day Road is to Andrews, and we’ve had distilleries downtown, and kids can actually go to distilleries. That’s where I see the difference,” Brown said. “Kids can’t go into any grow facility, any dispensary, you have to be a certain age to even get in. So there’s more limitations for kids to be around that than an actual distillery.”

Another concern was brought up by City Manager Joe Bippus, who said the owner of a neighboring factory reached out to him about the proposed facility, and said they would not be in favor of a grow/processing operation at that site. As for the retail permit, Bippus said the neighbor owner “didn’t mention that too much,” but that they were more concerned about the Flint Group building and the possibility of odor coming from the potential grow/processing operation.

In other business…

Commissioners scheduled two show cause hearings for their next meeting Jan. 4 for properties at 108 River Dr. and 317 S. Main St. The River Drive hearing regards demolition of a house on the road damaged by fire in May 2020, while the South Main Street hearing is the second one for that property, which regards a portable structure that does not have a permit.

Commissioners passed a resolution opposing proposed bills in the Michigan legislature, Senate Bills 597 and 598, as well as House Bills 4925-4929, which Mayor Tom Lowry said would privatize Community Mental Health services in the state.

Commissioners approved the lease of farm land at the city airport. Unirrigated and irrigated farmland was leased to Frontier Asset Management (FAM) for $185 per acre and $245 per acre respectively, an additional 16 acres that’s part of a larger farm field was also leased to FAM for $207.50 per acre, and airport hay fields and maintenance areas were leased to Airfield Drags, LLC for $75 per acre for 44.9 acres.

Commissioners approved a previously-budgeted amount of $399,652 to purchase two five-ton trucks and accessories.

