City approves demolition of one property, the sale of two others

THREE RIVERS — On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Three Rivers city commission approved the demolition of an abandoned home, issued a liquor license to a property on Main Street, and the sale of two properties, one with the aim to improve the neighborhood and another for future construction of an adult foster care facility.

A home on the 1200 block of Fifth Street was ordered to be demolished. According to a letter from the city attorney Patrick O’Malley, the property is “unfit for occupancy and has been according to city records for over five years.” In 2013, the house was ordered to be demolished, but the city did not have the funds. The demolition is expected to cost $8,000.

Normally the cost of demolition is placed as a lien against the property, but O’Malley suggested avoiding a lien and possible lawsuit by accepting the deed in satisfaction of a lien.

“If we get the deed, we can cancel a lien, no liability for the demolition, I think that would be appropriate to get that title and possession of the property sometime after the demolition,” O’Malley said.

Commissioners also approved the sale of two city properties, 707 Seventh Street and 731 N. Douglas Avenue with a connecting vacant lot.

Commissioners deliberated over whether to sell the property on Seventh Street to Larry Richmond, a landlord with a rental adjacent to the property or homeowners Alison Haigh, second district commissioner/mayor pro tem, and her husband Steve Haigh. Both parties said they would pay $2,692.41 to the city, if approved.

The Haighs proposed a plan to add the property to their yard, install a chain link fence, landscape and eventually build a garage, while Richmond, who is renting the adjacent property, proposed to keep the property as is. Commissioners agreed to sell the property to the Haighs, since they plan to improve upon it, which mayor Tom Lowry said would beautify the neighborhood and increase tax value.

