THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission authorized the use of additional funds for street reconstruction on Douglas Avenue and discussed further repairs required on Millard Street during its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

The commission approved a change order in the amount of $48,293 for construction on Douglas Avenue with Northern Construction Services Corp (NCSC), as well as the reallocation of funds for each roadway outlined in the original agreement.

Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.