City approves applying for trail grant

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission Tuesday, April 18 authorized a resolution in support of a proposed US-131 trail.

The city and the Michigan Department of Transportation are working closely on the 2018 US-131 reconstruction project. As a potential addition to the project, MDOT is looking at grant opportunities, with required matching funds, for a trail that would be installed parallel to US-131 in the area of reconstruction (Broadway to Hoffman), although it may not cover the entire area.

In order for MDOT to apply for the TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) grant, it needs a resolution from the city supporting the project.

If the grant were to be awarded, the city would be responsible for a 20 percent match; this amount is currently unknown as the project is in the early planning stages.

Mayor Tom Lowry pointed out that there was an 18-foot map of the proposed US-131 reconstruction project in the hallway at city hall that people could view; he invited those with serious concerns about the project to let the city know, as its staff are still in communication with MDOT.

Elena Meadows is a former Commercial-News managing editor who still enjoys contributing to the paper.