City to apply for grant for downtown building restoration

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission Tuesday, May 2 approved a resolution authorizing an application for a Community Development Block Grant for the restoration of three downtown buildings located at 19, 21 and 23 N. Main St. — the future Landmark Tap House and Grille project (formerly Pub 21).

The proposed project will clearly eliminate objectively determinable signs of blight and will strictly eliminate specific instances of blight.

The city proposes to use $365,788 in CDBG funds; the property owners have committed $685,000 to the project.

“I think it will be really nice to see downtown coming alive again,” Commissioner Carolyn McNary said.

Mayor Tom Lowry said the restaurant was still nine months out, but was over a $1 million project, and he thought it would help the downtown and the city.

Elena Meadows is a former managing editor of the Three Rivers Commercial-News who still enjoys writing for the paper.

Please see Thursday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.