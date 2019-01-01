City adopts FY 2019-20 budget, user fee ordinance update

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers city commission adopted its FY 2019-20 budget as well as a user fee ordinance update following two public hearings during its meeting on Tuesday, June 4.

The budget calls for $19,093,924 in revenues, $19,876,187 in expenditures, and a use of fund balance/retained earnings of $782,262. The projected use of the city’s general fund calls for $4,960,019 in revenues, $4,960,019 in expenditures, and an undesignated general fund balance projected at 53.43 percent of budgeted expenditures.

An executive summary prepared by City Finance Director Cathy Lawson and City Manager Joe Bippus states the following about the user fee ordinance update:

“On an as needed basis or usually annually, the City administration reviews the existing user fees that are currently in effect and recommends needed changes and updates. The City Commission then will adopt a new user fee ordinance that reflects the Commission approved changes,” the executive summary reads.

“This Ordinance contains a comprehensive schedule of user fees, charges for various City services and charges for code violations. This document serves as a culmination of various fees that may or may not be individually set by other ordinances but may not contain an exhaustive listing of fees. This document is not intended to supersede any ordinance that sets rates within a particular ordinance. Any changes to those rates must be addressed by updating the existing ordinance that set the rates in the first place.”

Mayor Tom Lowry said the proposed updates would raise water rates, while sewer rates will not change. Lowry added that ambulance fees would increase by 2.6 percent.

In other business the commission…

•Authorized the mayor to sign a Certified Grant Administrator agreement with Hager Consulting in the amount of $19,550 for a rental rehabilitation at 40 N. Main St.

•Approved a two-year contract with NCSC for sidewalk replacement/installation and a purchase order in the amount of $85,000.

•Approved a purchase order in the amount of $36,165.75 to pay for 2020 tree removal services.

•Approved a change order to SLC Meter in the amount of $1,322.60 for the purchase of the additional meter supplies.

•Approved a purchase order to NCSC in the amount of $1,114,670 for the reconstruction of Spring and Swartz Streets, and a purchase order to F&V in the amount of $134,400 for construction engineering.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.