City accepts $30K in donations for sports complex

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission accepted a combined $30,000 in donations from the Three Rivers Lions Club, Three Rivers Rotary, and Century Bank & Trust during a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 5. The three organizations donated $10,000 respectively with each contribution earmarked for the construction of dugouts at the Three Rivers Sports Complex.

Mayor Tom Lowry said donations of any size make a difference, and he’s ecstatic each time someone makes a contribution.

“I think it’s wonderful. I think it illustrates once again that so many people in this community have wanted this sports complex and are willing to put their money where their mouths are, and it’ll just keep coming,” Lowry said.

“I’m just ecstatic each time something like that happens, no matter how small. In fact, I encourage everybody — if you can contribute $50 or $100 — if enough people do that, it’ll make a difference.”

The commission also approved a change order in the amount of $207,714 with Brussee Brady for the construction of a press box ($230,400) and five baby-changing stations ($2,314) at the sports complex, as well as a cost reduction of $25,000 for the installation of alternate roofing on the complex’s concession building. City Manager Joe Bippus said the cost reduction came about after city staff found the same roofing material it intended to use initially for $25,000 less from a different vendor.

In other business the commission…

•Approved a change order in the amount of $82,270.40 for additional work on Millard Street with NCSC.

•Approved a change order with NCSC in the amount of $12,113.93 for additional work on Day Drive.



