City’s new WWTP operator apprentice first woman to hold that role

THREE RIVERS — There’s a new face at Three Rivers’ Waste Water Treatment Plant: Kara French, who began training on Dec. 6 as the plant’s new operator apprentice and is the first woman to hold this role.

Once she is fully trained — though her colleagues tell her it will be a learning experience for quite a few years — her responsibilities as an operator will include checking pump stations, doing maintenance and working in the lab.

“Working as a Wastewater Operator Apprentice can be hot, dirty and frustrating,” WWTP superintendent Doug Humbert said. “Almost daily there are physical and mental challenges. Male or female, it takes a special kind of person to do this work. Kara is that kind of person and the first female wastewater operator ever hired by the City of Three Rivers in this plant’s 65-plus-year history.

“The Wastewater Operator Apprentice position was open for almost nine months until she filled it. She brings a basic understanding of laboratory work and wastewater treatment with her. She also brings a youthful exuberance and desire to stay busy while doing a good job. This is the kind of person who will excel at this job.

“She’s doing great and becoming a valuable member of our team.”

Originally from Indiana, French had previous wastewater experience at a factory where she worked. When that company’s operator quit, she was asked if she wanted to learn the role, and she agreed.

“I liked making my water clear,” she said, determining she wanted to do that professionally.

Her husband expressed an interest in moving to Michigan, and she became aware of the apprenticeship opportunity at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“I love it,” she said. “They’re definitely fun guys and I love Becky [Sagers, administrative assistant].”

When not at work, French does “mom stuff” with her three children and two step-children, ranging in age from three to nine.

