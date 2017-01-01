Citizen comments from the city commission meeting

THREE RIVERS — The following remarks were made during the public comment portion of the Three Rivers city commission meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6:

•Three Rivers Public Library board president Julie Keefer introduced TRPL’s new director Lynn Schofield-Dahl, who said she was thankful for the opportunity to serve Three Rivers.

“Thank you very much for the opportunity to join the community and have the opportunity to help serve the community of Three Rivers, I appreciate it. I’ve been working in libraries in one capacity or the other since I was 16-years-old, so libraries are what I do, it’s who I am. I’m thankful to be here and to share that with the community. Thank you,” Schofield-Dahl said.

•Florence Township supervisor Gordon Evilsizor said he attended the St. Joseph County board of commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6 to ask commissioners about a budget revenue amendment request for $288,900 titled “St. Joseph County Grant, Sports Complex,” which appeared in the city’s resolution to revise the 2017-2018 FY budget.

“I’ve had constituents blowing my phone up, wanting to know about this money,” Evilsizor said. “(St. Joseph County commissioner and board chair) Mr. (Dennis) Allen said it might be part of that $755,000 that was originally given to the City (for the sports complex.) I was under the assumption that we paid for the property with the $755,000, so I asked (the county commissioners) where is the ($288,900) coming from and they got no clue what we’re talking about.”

City manager Joe Bippus responded to Evilsizor, stating that the number “is a tally of our expenses for the sports complex” to this point.

Mayor Tom Lowry added, “We have not gotten a (second) check from the county, let’s make that crystal clear. We, as a matter of accounting, have to show that we spent ($288,900) but we don’t have an income to match it yet. There is no second check.”



