Church youth to distribute bags for Holiday baskets

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Seventh-day Adventist youth will be in the Three Rivers, Centreville and Sturgis areas on Sunday, Oct. 15 distributing bags from 1-4 p.m. to collect canned goods, paper products, cleaning products, toiletries, and other non-perishable items for holiday baskets. The youth will be picking up the bags on Sunday, Oct. 22 beginning at 1 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact Bob Fenwick at 269-535-6003 or Chris Heiser at 269-625-4453.