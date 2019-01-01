Christmas tree lighting kicks off Christmas Around Town

THREE RIVERS — Christmas in Three Rivers kicked off with the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the downtown mural mall Friday night.

The ceremony was the first event of many for the 2019 Christmas Around Town celebration, put on by the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority. Dozens of people from around the area attended the ceremony, which featured the Three Rivers High School Aristocrats choir singing a variety of Christmas carols, hot cocoa provided by Peaceful Rivers and World Fare, and a reading of “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Three Rivers Public Library Children’s Librarian Laura Bultman.

Following the reading, the 11-foot tree, provided by Butler Tree Farm of Dowagiac, was lit up to awe and applause from visitors.

“It’s a great way to kick off Christmas Around Town,” DDA Executive Director Tricia Meyer said. “We had a great turnout, I think this may be the most we’ve ever actually had turn out, people of all ages, so it’s nice to see that.”

Meyer praised the DDA’s Design Committee for their hard work in getting ready for the tree lighting.

“The Design Committee put a lot of work into bringing in the tree and putting it up, so kudos to them,” Meyer said.

The Christmas Around Town celebration continues today at noon, with Santa Claus arriving by fire truck to the Riviera Theatre, where people can visit with him until 4 p.m. Elsewhere in downtown, there will be a Santa’s Workshop and a gift wrapping station with hot cocoa at 52 N. Main St., and horse-drawn wagon rides and a holiday cookie walk at the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce office at 57 N. Main St. On Sunday, the gift wrapping station will continue, as well as visits with Santa Claus at the Riviera from noon to 3 p.m.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.