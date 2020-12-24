A Christmas 'miracle'

THREE RIVERS — Usually, the only boxes of food that contain a prize or item of some sort are cereal boxes, and usually they’re plastic toys or something similar.

However, it’s not often you find a lost wedding ring in a food box given out during a food distribution event.

That’s what happened to Tom McLeroy of Constantine and his family Saturday, when they found a wedding ring in a food box they received during Saturday’s Three Rivers Lions Club food distribution event.

“My wife and I came through to pick up some food and some toys for our kids, and we got everything home, and unpacked the box, and my wife says, hey, there’s a ring in the bottom of the box,” McLeroy said. “I was like, ‘What?’ and she said there was a wedding ring in the bottom of this box. I was like, wait a minute, we need to call and find out who it belongs to.”

McLeroy said his wife then called the Lions Club, who told them it belonged to “an elderly gentleman” that turned out to be Doug Gross, a club member and the chairperson of the food distribution event. Once they found out who it belonged to, McLeroy said they knew what they needed to do next.

“We said we had to take it back up there,” McLeroy said. “We wanted to make sure it got back to the rightful owner.”

It turns out the ring Gross lost wasn’t just any wedding ring – it was a symbol of his wife of 59 years, Lola, who passed away two years ago, in December 2018. Lola, Gross said, gave him the ring 60 years ago, about a year after they got married.

“This is what I have as a remembrance of her,” Gross said. “I felt when I saw that I didn't have it, that I really lost a large part of the last 60 years.”

Gross said he lost the ring, which he said had been loose, while he was packing the food boxes for the food distribution days before Saturday’s distribution, and only found out it was gone when he got home and looked down while washing his hands. He thought when he lost it, it was gone for good.

“I had to assume that it fell into one of the boxes I was packing. I thought there's nothing I can do about it now, you're not going to unpack 140 boxes to look for a ring,” Gross said. “I thought there's no way anyone's going to find it.”

When he heard that McLeroy and his family called to let them know they found the ring, he was surprised – from a scale of 1 to 10, he said his surprise was a “10” – but also grateful that someone returned it.

“It restored my faith in humankind,” Gross said. “These people, Tom for instance, I'm sure is in difficult times, and yet they took the time to make the phone call to come up here and bring it back. It just restores my faith.”

McLeroy, for his part, said it was good to do this for someone helping out the community with the food distribution.

“It felt really good to do this,” McLeroy said. “He’s an elderly gentleman, and he’s out supporting the community and helping out with everything. It feels good to bring the ring back to its rightful owner.”

Gross said he has some plans for how he’ll keep the ring on his finger from now on.

“I'm going to get some tape and tape one side of it so it's tighter on the finger,” Gross said. “I don't want to go through this again.”

A couple of his family members that helped out during the food distribution suggested he take it to a jeweler to have it re-sized and made a playful suggestion he use duct tape to keep the ring on. While he seemed amenable to the duct tape option, Gross said he “doesn’t want to take [the ring] off again.”

Overall, though, Gross summed up the kind gesture with a simple phrase.

“It's the miracle of Christmas, right?” Gross said. “It was to me.”

