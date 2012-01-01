CONSTANTINE — Christmas in Constantine 2018, held on Saturday, Dec. 1 included a visit from Santa Claus, a scavenger hunt, horse-drawn wagon rides, and an open house at the Gov. John S. Barry museum. Merchants were open late, and many provided refreshments.

Santa was delivered by a fire truck to the Village Inn restaurant. He gave children their choice of either a toy elf or Christmas stocking. Christmas cookies and punch were served by Tammy and Gary Kufeldt. Children were asked to bring a canned goods for the local food bank when they came to see Santa. Monsanto and the Brainstormers, a downtown merchants group, provided the toys.

Vern Thomas decorated a horse-drawn wagon, pulled by “Tony” and “Blaze” with Christmas bells for free rides, and gave children each a candy cane.

The annual lighting of the village Christmas tree was later in Shelby Park. Pastor Kathy Schuen gave a prayer stating, “This season is a time to be together, to be grateful. Let love, peace and mercy shine.”



