Christmas Around Town provides holiday cheer, encourages shopping local

THREE RIVERS — Downtown Three Rivers’ Christmas Around Town brought nearly 400 people downtown this weekend to ring in the holiday season.

The annual three-day event began with a tree-lighting ceremony on Friday night, which featured an introduction by Mayor Tom Lowry, a reading of “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Barb Penny, and music from The Aristocrats and Three Rivers High School band.

“At the tree lighting last year, we had our biggest crowd ever. We easily doubled that (on Friday), and Arnett’s Landscaping provided us with a nice tree that we decorated with the help of volunteers from Twin County Probation Center and the staff and some of the regular patrons at the Riviera Theater,” Dave Vago, executive director of Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority, said.

“The choir and the band both did a beautiful job performing at the tree ceremony and taking their music up and down the block.”



