Christmas Around Town gets Three Rivers into holiday spirit

THREE RIVERS — Downtown Three Rivers kicked off the holiday season with a bang with their annual Christmas Around Town event over the weekend.

The event, put on by the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority, kicked off with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the mural mall Friday night and a multitude of holiday-themed activities at local merchants Saturday.

“Turnout was really great this year,” DDA Executive Director Tricia Meyer said. “It’s always hard to know how many people, but every single store that we’ve been into has been packed full, and the merchants are smiling and saying how happy they are and what a great day it has been.”

Saturday’s festivities began with the noon arrival of the jolly old elf himself, Santa Claus, rolling up to the Riviera Theatre with the help of the Three Rivers Fire Department. He greeted kids and families waiting outside the theatre before meeting them inside for visits and pictures. Visits with Santa also continued on Sunday.

Next door, a couple of more events went on, including Santa’s Workshop, sponsored by the Three Rivers Public Library and Wolverine Cards and Comics, where kids were able to make different crafts, including cereal necklaces, paper bag snowmen, paper Christmas trees and more. A hot cocoa and gift-wrapping station was also located nearby, sponsored by New Hope Assembly, where people got the opportunity to wrap their gifts and enjoy a hot beverage. The wrapping station was also available on Sunday as well.