Christmas around downtown Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — Santa Claus visited downtown Three Rivers with his reindeers, Dasher and Dancer, to spread holiday cheer during the annual Christmas Around Town extravaganza, which started on Friday, Nov. 24.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony in the Mural Mall kicked off the weekend-long event on Friday. Spirited citizens gathered to enjoy a holiday reading, caroling by the Aristocrats, and free hot cocoa made with World Fare’s chocolate at Peaceful Rivers Massage.

On Saturday, keeping up with the annual tradition, Santa Claus entered the city in a fire truck and began to greet those waiting in line outside of the Riviera Theatre. While Santa Claus took photos with anxious patrons, Main Street keep the holiday spirit flowing and citizens busy with activities including hores-drawn carriage rides, a reindeer petting zoo, free gift-wrapping at New Hope Holiday Center, cookie decorating at World Fare, Santa’s workshop at Rooster’s Wing Shack and cookie sales at the Chamber of Commerce/Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

DDA Executive Director Dave Vago said each year the Christmas Around Town event provides “positive exposure for downtown,” as well as promoting holiday shopping in downtown Three Rivers.

“It is always good to see the foot traffic downtown, it gets people in the holiday shopping mood in the downtown shops and gets them walking into restaurants to see what they have to offer. It is always great positive exposure for downtown,” Vago said.

